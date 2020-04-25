Jalen Hurts 'So Excited' to Learn from Eagles' Carson Wentz: 'Let's Get to Work'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Incumbent Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz and newly minted second-round pick Jalen Hurts are seemingly off to a good start when it comes to building their relationship.

After the Eagles surprised many by taking Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick on Friday, Wentz welcomed him to Philly:

Hurts later took to Twitter and responded with the following:

After starting his college career at Alabama and winning a national championship there, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma before last season and finished second to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Hurts was a dual-threat star for the Sooners, passing for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions as well as rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Some may perceive Hurts as a threat to Wentz, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson compared Hurts to New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill, which suggests that Philly plans to deploy him as an all-around weapon rather than put him into a quarterback competition with Wentz.

Wentz is clearly the franchise quarterback since he is set to make over $39 million in 2020, so he has a fair amount of job security.

Hurts is a developmental prospect as a quarterback who may or may not have the ability needed to be an NFL starter at some point, but his skill set is one that can help him contribute in myriad ways to Philadelphia immediately.

Wentz didn't have many weapons at his disposal last season, so it stands to reason that he is excited to have a talent like Hurts at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Hurts will have a chance to learn behind a quarterback who likely would have been NFL MVP a few years ago if not for an injury that ended his season prematurely.