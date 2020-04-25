Thon Maker's Cousin Makur Reportedly Enters 2020 NBA Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

Hillcrest Prep's Makur Maker #20 is seen against Sunrise Christian Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Makur Maker, the cousin of Detroit Pistons center Thon Maker, is reportedly entering his name into the 2020 NBA draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA agreed to grant Maker eligibility for the draft because he was only two credits short of graduating high school in 2019, his original class. He originally submitted his paperwork to explore his eligibility in October.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

