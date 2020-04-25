Thon Maker's Cousin Makur Reportedly Enters 2020 NBA Draft

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Makur Maker, the cousin of Detroit Pistons center Thon Maker, is reportedly entering his name into the 2020 NBA draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA agreed to grant Maker eligibility for the draft because he was only two credits short of graduating high school in 2019, his original class. He originally submitted his paperwork to explore his eligibility in October.

