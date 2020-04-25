Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Had '1 Percent Chance' to Draft Trevon Diggs

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's research showed there was almost no chance Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs would be available with the 51st overall pick.

"We have well-done, in-depth studies and charts that we all were reviewing [Friday] morning before the draft," Jones told reporters. "All of our studies showed that he was in the one percentile. Diggs was in the 1 percent chance of falling to us there. One."

The Cowboys ended up with the 2019 first-team All-SEC defender, but not before exploring various trade-up opportunities to take him earlier that ultimately weren't necessary.

"We spent a lot of time [Friday] thinking about trading up," Jones added. "But the thing, of course, about this trading thing now is that you have to have someone to trade with. You've got to be ready, and you've got to do all the work as though you have several of them wanting to trade with you. We couldn't get those trades. Nobody wanted to trade them."

Jones was also excited by the possibility of finding more late-round gems on Day 3: "What excites me is that if it can happen to you on Day 1 and 2, I'm a dreamer, and I like to think it could happen to you on Day 3. I can't wait, if it keeps going like this. We've gotten three players here that we've seen make inordinate, I mean rare, plays. All three of them."

Jones also joked he's superstitious and would "do the exact same thing I did last night."

