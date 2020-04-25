Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins OT Interests 49ers; Rams 'Team to Watch'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly remain interested in Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams after his proposed trade to the Minnesota Vikings fell through Friday during the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's John Keim reported the update Saturday and noted the Los Angeles Rams "could become a team to watch" in the pursuit of a Williams deal.

The 31-year-old University of Oklahoma product emerged as one of the NFL's best tackles en route to seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2012 through 2018.

He sat out the entire 2019 season. While he stated the decision was based on how the organization handled his medical condition, Keim reported in March the Redskins believed "money was at the root of Williams' displeasure."

The Texas native is heading into the final season of his five-year, $68 million contract with the Redskins. He's scheduled to make a $12.5 million base salary in 2020.

Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million extension Friday to give him the highest annual value among offensive linemen at $22 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Williams "made it known" Friday he'd rather not get traded to the Vikings, which led them to select Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round of the draft. Minnesota's offer to the Redskins is now "off the table."

Although the Niners have left tackle Joe Staley under contract through 2021, he's 36 and yet to confirm he'll return for another season.

A trade for Williams would be a major sign San Francisco doesn't expect Staley, who's spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the franchise, to return.

The Rams represent a more direct fit on paper as they could shift the versatile Andrew Whitworth to the right side and slide Williams in at his typical left tackle spot.

Washington's asking price for the disgruntled tackle, which was previously reported as a second-round pick plus additional assets, is unclear heading into Day 3 of the draft, though.