2020 NFL Draft Grades: Team-by-Team Letter Marks After Rounds 1-3 Results

In a year, or maybe even three or four, we'll be able to fully understand the successes—and utter failures—of the first three rounds of this year's drafts. It's hard to predict exactly what teams have gotten with picks that usually produce starters, at minimum.

But even without the benefit of hindsight just yet, we can see who—at least on paper—helped themselves over the last two nights, and also who left us wondering what exactly they were thinking.

Team-by-Team Letter Marks

Arizona Cardinals: A-

After taking Kyler Murray No. 1 a year ago, the Cardinals grabbed the most versatile defender on the board in Isaiah Simmons and a solid third-round right tackle in Houston's Josh Jones.

Atlanta Falcons: B

Defensive tackle and cornerback were two of Atlanta's biggest needs, and those were addressed. Although most consider taking A.J. Terrell, ESPN's sixth-ranked cornerback, at No. 16 a stretch.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Getting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28 could end up being one of the steals of the first round, but getting J.K. Dobbins, who you could argue is the best running back in the class, in the second round is downright theft.

Buffalo Bills: A-

Considering Buffalo didn't have a pick until the latter half of the second round, picking up A.J. Epenesa here is huge. The All-Big Ten defensive linemen should be a contributor from Day 1.

Carolina Panthers: B+

Defense was the highest priority for new head coach Matt Rhule, and Carolina beefed up its interior with monster tackle Derrick Brown at No. 8 and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos—add him to the all-name team—early in Round 2.

Chicago Bears: B+

Taking a tight end with your top selection isn't always advisable, but struggling signal-caller Mitch Trubisky needs weapons, and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is that. An already-stout Bears defense also got better with the addition of Utah corner Jaylon Johnson, who some thought might sneak into the first round.

Cincinnati Bengals: A+

It's hard to give Cincinnati anything less than an ace when they select the best quarterback in the draft at No. 1. But the addition of Tee Higgins with the No. 33 pick really puts this draft over the top. The Bengals have a long way to go to dig themselves out of the hole they're in, but having Burrow, Higgins and A.J. Green sure won't hurt.

Cleveland Browns: A-

All four of Cleveland's selections came from the SEC, and for good reason. Offensive skill position talent isn't lacking, so beefing up the tackle spot with Jedrick Wills on the offensive side, along with adding Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle, could pay immediate dividends.

Dallas Cowboys: B+

Wide receiver wasn't exactly a need for Dallas, but passing on CeeDee Lamb just wasn't going to happen. Adding Trevon Diggs will shore up a weak corner position, and Neville Gallimore provides some nice interior beef on defense.

Denver Broncos: B+

The Broncos thought they might have to trade into the top 10 to get wideout Jerry Jeudy, but they ended up getting him at No. 15 anyway. That said, taking KJ Hamler and Michael Ojemudia where they did might be a big reach.

Detroit Lions: A-

The Lions went with the sensible pick—Ohio State DB Jeff Okudah—in Round 1, and they were still able to get one of the better running backs available with D'Andre Swift in Round 2. The temptation to grab a quarterback to succeed Matt Stafford was surely there, but there were simply bigger needs.

Green Bay Packers: D

No one botched the first few rounds quite like the Packers did. Instead of adding skill position players around former MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay used its first-round pick to draft his replacement. Reaching for running back AJ Dillon at the end of Round 2 didn't help, either.

Houston Texans: C

A team in desperate need of some talent at wide receiver after trading DeAndre Hopkins instead chose to go defense with its first two picks. Tackle Ross Blacklock could turn into a productive interior pass-rusher, but it's hard to see this as anything more than a question mark.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

The top priority for Indy was adding talent around veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, and with the additions of USC wideout Michael Pittman and uber-productive running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts did just that.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

In the past two years, Jacksonville has traded away its top two cornerbacks, so it became an immediate need this offseason. CJ Henderson should fill that role nicely, and the Jags got two players with a ton of potential—linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and wideout Laviska Shenault—in Rounds 2 and 3.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Adding a back like Clyde Edwards-Helaire—who is reminiscent of Brian Westbrook and Darren Sproles— to an offense like Kansas City's just isn't fair. The Chiefs did reach a bit in Rounds 2 and 3 to get a linebacker and tackle when there were arguably better options available.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

In true Raiders fashion, Las Vegas made everyone scratch their heads a bit with the addition of Henry Ruggs at No. 12. Both Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb were still on the board, and Vegas probably could've landed Ruggs at No. 19. Wide receiver was the theme, though, as Jon Gruden and Co. added two more with Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards back-to-back in Round 3.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

L.A. grabbed its quarterback of the future—for better or worse—in Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall. If he pans out, they look like geniuses. If not, there's always next year.

Los Angeles Rams: B

With no first-round pick, the Rams had to find value in Rounds 2 and 3. The additions of running back Cam Akers and wideout Van Jefferson should help to boost an offense that is now without Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley.

Miami Dolphins: A

With six picks in the first three rounds, Miami loaded up all over the board, but especially on the interior. And it made exactly the decision it needed to by taking a chance on Tua Tagovailoa.

Minnesota Vikings: B

The Vikings added a nice receiving weapon with LSU's Justin Jefferson, and they also added to a depleted secondary group with Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler.

New England Patriots: B-

In true New England fashion, the Patriots traded out of the first round and selected a relative unknown in Round 2 with Lenoir-Rhyne—yes, that's the school—safety Kyle Dugger. Bill Belichick added two tight ends in Round 3 as well, likely a safety net for inexperienced quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

New Orleans Saints: B

The Saints selection of center Cesar Ruiz isn't a sexy one, but it's a nice addition both for aging quarterback Drew Brees, but also for Alvin Kamara and New Orleans' running game.

New York Giants: B

New York got massive offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 to anchor its offensive line, and it also swiped Alabama DB Xavier McKinney, thought at one point to be a first-rounder, early in Round 2.

New York Jets: B+

The Jets easily could've taken a wideout in Round 1—and maybe they should have—but protecting franchise QB Sam Darnold took precedent. And they still got a quality wideout in Baylor's Denzel Mims at the end of Round 2.

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

Carson Wentz desperately needed help at wide receiver, and the Eagles got him some with TCU speedster Jalen Reagor. But the decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the middle of Round 2 is...interesting.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Pittsburgh has been one of the least-talked about teams heading into the draft, and it didn't do much except what was expected. The additions of big wideout Chase Claypool and linebacker Alex Highsmith fill positions of need.

Seattle Seahawks: C+

Seattle continued a trend of interesting first-round picks with Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks, who was No. 92 on ESPN's Big Board. Darrell Taylor adds some pass-rushing pop to a team that needs it, especially if Jadeveon Clowney isn't back.

San Francisco 49ers: B+

The 49ers got a massive defensive tackle in Javon Kinlaw to replace DeForest Buckner, and the trio of him, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will give offensive coordinators nightmares. But the better addition might've been playmaking wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who along with Deebo Samuel, should give Jimmy Garoppolo a nice pair of targets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

If Tampa Bay said anything in Rounds 1-3, it was this: We're all in on Tom Brady. The Bucs moved up a spot to grab uber-athletic tackle Tristan Wirfs, and and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., despite being small, should be an immediate upgrade in the secondary.

Tennessee Titans: A-

Tennessee's first two days were by no means sexy, but the additions of offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and corner Kristian Fulton fill two big areas of need, especially with the Titans' secondary situation still up in the air.

Washington Redskins: A

The Redskins got arguably the best player in the draft with Ohio State's Chase Young, and paired with Montez Sweat, the duo should make for a terrifying twosome. The jury is still out on QB Dwayne Haskins, but Washington grabbed him a versatile playmaker with Memphis' Antonio Gibson.

