Quick Takes on How WWE Should Book Rob Gronkowski, Aleister Black and More

Credit: WWE.com

Just as Rob Gronkowski was starting to settle in at WWE, the three-time Super Bowl champion announced his return to the NFL this week and left wrestling fans wondering what the future holds for him inside the squared circle.

WWE acknowledged the current reigning 24/7 champion signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Friday's SmackDown and explained that he may have to defend the gold on the gridiron. Time will tell when we'll see Gronk next on WWE TV, but it's worth noting that this would be the perfect opportunity to retire the title for good.

Although that was arguably the biggest piece of wrestling-related news to break in recent days, there was plenty more that happened that further shaped what we'll be see at Money in the Bank next month. That included qualifiers for the men's and women's Ladder matches with the Superstars of SmackDown and Raw.

Of everyone who has advanced to the men's Ladder matchup as of now, a case can be made for Aleister Black being the best possible choice to capture the briefcase. On the SmackDown side of things, the blue brand still has a handful of issues to address such as the sad state of the tag team division and Baron Corbin's tiresome "king" gimmick.

Not to be lost in the excitement surrounding the Money in the Bank madness, AEW produced yet another entertaining edition of Dynamite on Wednesday night, a show that was highlighted by the culmination of the quarterfinals in the AEW TNT Championship Tournament.

With the semifinals of said tourney going down next week and Money in the Bank soon to follow, this installment of Quick Takes will tackle these topics and all of the latest developments in the world of wrestling.