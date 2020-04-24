Jamal Adams Rumors: Jets Serious About Long-Term Future After Ashtyn Davis Pick

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Despite drafting safety Ashtyn Davis in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, the New York Jets reportedly don't plan to move on from All-Pro Jamal Adams, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:

"The Jets are serious and sincere about keeping Jamal Adams here long term," Vacchiano reported.

Adams has been seeking a new contract and said he will not participate in the team's virtual offseason program, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rich Cimini of ESPN previously reported a trade involving the safety "can't be ruled out" ahead of the draft.

Despite the speculation, Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Monday he plans to discuss a new deal with Adams after the draft.

Instead of replacing Adams, Davis is likely to play alongside the talented player in New York.

Davis was considered the No. 6 safety in the 2020 class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, thanks in part to the best speed at the position. He showed impressive versatility during his college career at California, lining up at both cornerback and safety, and should be able to fill a variety of roles at the next level.

The rookie could provide depth behind Adams and Marcus Maye in 2020, strengthening a pass defense that ranked just 17th in the NFL in yards allowed.

With Maye set to hit free agency after the 2020 season, Davis could eventually slide in as the starter at free safety.