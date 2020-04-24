AJ Dillon Drafted by Packers: Green Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

With the 62nd pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers continued to add to their offense, selecting Boston College Eagles tailback AJ Dillon on Friday.

Dillon was a workhorse over three years with the Eagles, racking up a career-high 1,685 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 318 carries in 2019.

He's as shifty in the passing game as he is out of the backfield and can provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers a different look in the running game.

Here's how the Packers' depth chart looks after the second round:

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle

RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams

WR1: Davante Adams

WR2: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard

WR3: Devin Funchess, Darrius Shepherd

TE: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan Jr.

LT: David Bakhtiari, John Leglue

LG: Lane Taylor, Elgton Jenkins

C: Corey Linsley, Cole Madison

RG: Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick

RT: Rick Wagner, Alex Light

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Dillon as the ninth-best running back and the best power back available in 2020.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein is equally high on Dillon, comparing him to Pittsburgh Steelers tailback James Conner:

"Built like a minibus but possessing enough vision and finesse to avoid being pigeon-holed as just a pure power back. Dillon is capable of handling heavy workloads and wearing down defenses, but there is a concern from evaluators that it's taken a physical toll on him. He's a disciplined runner who trusts his blocking scheme and follows his rush track. He's a good one-cut runner with below-average wiggle but natural power to create yards after contact. Dillon will find more space as he faces fewer loaded boxes as a pro, but dropping weight and adding quickness could be the difference between a future as a committee back or starter."

It's more likely than not Dillon will start his career as a change-of-pace rusher behind lead tailback Aaron Jones.

Most notably, Green Bay has begun laying the framework for the long-term future of its offense. After trading up for quarterback Jordan Love in the first round at No. 26 overall, the Packers came right back in the second round with a tailback who forecasts as a bruising runner.