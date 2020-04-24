Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson's Ex-Marketing Agent Denied

Zion Williamson will see his lawsuit against his former marketing agent continue after a motion to dismiss was denied by a federal judge Friday, according to Diamond Leung of The Athletic.

The New Orleans Pelicans star initially sued Prime Sports Marketing, LLC. and its president, Gina Ford, in an attempt to void his contract, according to Allen Kim of CNN. He alleged that he was misled into an agency contract.

Ford and Prime Sports then filed a countersuit against Williamson for breach of contract worth $100 million.

  

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

