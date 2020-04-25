Leonard Fournette, Yannick Ngakoue Top Landing Spots After 2020 NFL Draft Day 2

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly placed running back Leonard Fournette on the trading block, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the meantime, Jags edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that he wants out.

No movement on either player has emerged yet as the NFL draft coincides with the Jags' remaking of their team.

Landing spots for both players decreased Thursday and Friday as the team picked up running backs and edge-rushers to build their team around, but the Jags could still have hope to find teams for the two stars.

Here's a look at two potential homes for Fournette and Ngakoue.

Leonard Fournette

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers may have gone 5-11 last season, but they have a playoff-caliber roster ready to roll, especially after landing Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray to immediately make a defensive impact.

The Bolts also grabbed their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, who could take over the reins as soon as this year.

The team doesn't really have many holes to fill right now, but the Bolts could consider adding a running back to replace Melvin Gordon, who signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ekeler, who formed a one-two punch with Gordon, is back on a multiyear contract. However, he's best utilized in pass-catching roles and as a change-of-pace back as opposed to a bell-cow type like Gordon who can rush 30-plus times a game if needed.

Fournette can fill the Gordon role to keep Ekeler in the spot where he's best, although Justin Jackson is waiting in the wings for an opportunity. The ex-Northwestern star rushed for 6.9 yards per carry on 29 rushes in his second season.

Giving Jackson more reps will also come at the cost of nothing new as he's under team control for two more years. At this point in the draft, unless the Jags are willing to part with Fournette for a Day 3 draft pick, chances are the Bolts won't be his new home.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins picked six times in the top 70 but never selected a running back despite a host of them going early (e.g. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins).

Of course, the Dolphins simply could have believed that the value of taking a running back wasn't right whenever they were picking.

But that may not be the case on Day 3, when the Dolphins have nine picks to use, including two fourth-rounders and three fifth-rounders.

Using a Day 3 pick or two to trade for Fournette almost makes too much sense. The Dolphins have Jordan Howard in the backfield right now to lead the way, but the former No. 4 overall pick could come in and carry the load on offense whenever needed. Howard could then shift into a complementary or backup role, giving the team a deeper backfield.

Of course, the Dolphins could also simply select their favorite running back left and hope he's productive enough over the life of a four-year rookie deal, creating incredible value. Fournette has one year remaining on his contract, so he's not under team control for as long.

But the Dolphins seem like the best bet for Fournette if the Jags want to make a deal.

Yannick Ngakoue

Seattle Seahawks

The big question mark surrounding a potential trade with the Seattle Seahawks is the status of free agent Jadeveon Clowney, who played with the 'Hawks last year but is without a team at the moment.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider wouldn't rule out a return, but right now, the team is pressing forward without a star edge-rusher to build around on the line.

Seattle could instead turn to Ngakoue in hopes of orchestrating a deal with the Jags, likely for a 2021 draft pick at this juncture.

Andy Patton of Seahawks Wire wondered if a draft-day trade could work but also noted the following:

"If Seattle is compelled to throw in picks from the 2021 draft, perhaps a deal could be made, but at some point the cost outweighs the benefit – especially for a team that views draft picks as a very precious commodity.

"Ngakoue would be a huge get for a team desperate for some help rushing the passer, but it’s hard to see the compensation lining up between the two sides, unless Jacksonville is willing to come down quite a bit from their initial ask."

Seattle also just picked up Darrell Taylor, an edge-rusher out of Tennessee, in the draft, so it's possible the 'Hawks are comfortable with what they have.

Still, like Clowney, it's hard to completely shut the door on something working out here.

Las Vegas Raiders

The smoke connecting the Las Vegas Raiders with the Jags for a Ngakoue trade grew louder in recent days, with Vic Tafur of The Athletic writing that the Silver and Black were "kicking tires" on a potential deal but that nothing was imminent.

Although nothing has come to fruition on a deal, the Raiders make the most sense out of any potential suitor for Ngakoue.

Pass-rushing is a serious need in Vegas, who only have one player (Maxx Crosby) that amassed more than 4.5 sacks last year. Crosby is a future star after racking up 10 sacks last year, but he needs help.

Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall choice in the 2019 draft, had 4.5 sacks last year and stands to improve upon that performance. But the team only had 32 sacks last year and needs help, especially after losing Benson Mayowa (7.0 sacks) to the Seahawks. Ngakoue (37.5 sacks in four years) would help fill that void.