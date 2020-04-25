Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, Kelly Bryant's Top Landing Spots in 2020 NFL Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After four quarterbacks were taken on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL draft, only one was selected on Day 2 with several quality options still on the board.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) all went to teams in Round 1 that desperately needed help at the position. There was more surprise later at the position with Jordan Love going to the Green Bay Packers in Round 1 and Jalen Hurts going to the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 2, two teams with established quarterbacks on their rosters.

Though it created question marks for those franchises, it left several openings around the league for teams still in need of quarterback depth.

Those holes could be filled with Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, the No. 6 and No. 7 quarterbacks in the class with Round 2 grades from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Eason is coming off a solid 2019 campaign with Washington after transferring from Georgia, finishing the year with 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games.

Though consistency was a problem, his four-touchdown performance against an elite Utah defense showed what he could do at his best. The 6'6", 231-pound passer also has great size for the position while Miller named his arm strength the best in the 2020 class.

Fromm isn't quite as physically gifted but the 6'2" quarterback beat out Eason for the starting job at Georgia and thrived as a three-year starter with 8,236 passing yards and 78 touchdowns in his career.

Fellow college star Kelly Bryant, who began his career at Clemson before transferring to Missouri, could also be a hot name to watch on Day 3.

Here is a look at some possible landing spots for these quarterbacks in Round 4.

Carolina Panthers (Pick 113)

Teddy Bridgewater is going to be the starter for the Panthers in Week 1, but we don't know what to expect from a player who has made just six starts since 2015.

Though the former first-round pick played well in his opportunity last year with the Saints, things might not be quite as easy with Carolina and a rebuilt offensive line. He will have a lot to prove after signing his three-year deal in the offseason.

Will Grier also has upside but he had a brutal showing last year with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in a pair of losses during his rookie season.

The Panthers could select another quarterback in this draft as new head coach Matt Rhule tries to find a player he can build his team around.

Eason is the best prospect, although Fromm did beat Rhule's Baylor in the Sugar Bowl less than four months ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Pick 116)

The Jaguars are going into next season with Gardner Minshew under center after he clearly outplayed Nick Foles last season. The 2019 sixth-round pick exceeded expectations while throwing 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

It was enough for Jacksonville to ship out Foles in a trade to the Chicago Bears, but there is still too small of a sample size to completely give Minshew the keys to the offense.

Adding Eason, Fromm or even Bryant would give the team another option for the future in case Minshew Mania doesn't continue into 2020. They also wouldn't get in the quarterback's way if he does play well, at least in the same way a first-round pick might have at the position.

Just as importantly, the Jaguars need depth at the position with only Minshew and Joshua Dobbs on the roster.

Indianapolis Colts (Pick 122)

Philip Rivers is the starting quarterback for Indianapolis in 2020, but the 38-year-old only signed a one-year contract. There is complete uncertainty at the position beyond this season.

Backups Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly are also only signed through 2020.

Considering the risk involved in completely revamping a quarterback room each offseason, it would be smart for Indianapolis to draft at least one person who can be a holdover for 2021 and beyond.

Eason could be the type of high-upside option who could sit behind Rivers before eventually earning a starting spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick 124)

Ben Roethlisberger played just two games last season before an elbow injury ended his year. The rest of the Steelers season was ugly from a quarterback perspective.

Mason Rudolph was considered a quarterback-in-waiting, but the 2018 third-round pick didn't take advantage of his opportunity in 2019 with just 13 passing touchdowns in 10 games. Devlin Hodges (five touchdowns, eight interceptions) also fizzled after a hot start.

While the Steelers could be a title contender if Roethlisberger stays healthy, there's little safety net if the 38-year-old gets hurt again.

Fromm could be a plug-and-play starter who would immediately be the second-best quarterback on the roster.

New England Patriots (Pick 159)

Just in case you haven't heard, Tom Brady is no longer with the New England Patriots after leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Many have been expecting Bill Belichick to replace him early in the draft but none of the team's first five picks have been quarterbacks.

It's clear the Patriots will trust 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham going into the 2020 season.

That doesn't mean the team should pass on alternatives if given the opportunity.

Fromm is the type of accurate passer who makes smart decisions and can manage a game perfectly to excel within Belichick's system. Taking him in the fifth round would give the Patriots another option at quarterback if Stidham fails to live up to expectations.