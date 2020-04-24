Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Vikings 'Very Much in the Race' to Land Redskins LT

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly in pursuit of Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams entering the second day of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings offered the Redskins a Day 3 draft pick for Williams at least a week before the draft and believe they are "very much in the race" to acquire him.

Cronin noted the Vikes might have to send offensive tackle Riley Reiff to the Redskins as part of a potential deal to make room for Williams financially.

The Vikings are equipped with 12 picks on Days 2 and 3 of the draft, so they likely have the ammo needed to acquire Williams unless the Redskins have an exorbitant price tag on him.

Williams sat out the 2019 season because of a contract dispute. He did report to the team once the trade deadline passed, but he was placed on the injured list when he couldn't put on his helmet without discomfort because of a mass he had removed from his head.

In addition to wanting a new contract, Williams' distrust with the Redskins organization because of his belief that they essentially ignored his health concerns regarding the mass has played a role in his desire to play elsewhere.

When the 31-year-old is healthy and on the field, he is consistently among the best offensive tackles in football. Williams made the Pro Bowl in seven of the nine NFL seasons he's played and has started 119 of the 120 games he has appeared in.

Age and durability are big question marks, though. The former University of Oklahoma standout has only appeared in all 16 games in a season twice and hasn't done so since 2013.

Even so, Williams could represent a big upgrade for the Vikings at left tackle. Minnesota signed Reiff away from the Detroit Lions in 2017 with a five-year deal. While he has been solid, he is an unspectacular option at left tackle.

Reiff has two years left on his contract at an average of over $11 million per season. Meanwhile, Williams is set to make $12.5 million in 2020, which is the final year on his contract.

Since Minnesota has a promising player at right tackle in 2018 second-round pick Brian O'Neill, any trade for Williams will likely require the Vikings to send Reiff to Washington, trade him elsewhere or release him.

The Vikings have one second-round pick and two choices in the third, so it is possible that a trade for Williams could occur as soon as Friday.