NBA Mock Draft 2020: Analyzing Expert Predictions for Obi Toppin, Top Prospects

Obi Toppin is among the most fascinating prospects in the 2020 NBA draft class.

His bounce and rim running conjure up images of a young Amar'e Stoudemire. But Toppin's age (22) and defensive limitations create some questions about his ceiling and fit in the modern NBA.

Will the Naismith Trophy winner be among the top five picks in the upcoming talent grab? Or will his red flags scare off potential suitors?

We'll scan through expert predictions to find that answer and more about the top players in this draft.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Toppin Goes No. 4?

If NBC Sports' Rob Dauster had the fourth overall pick, he'd spend it on Toppin and have a certain degree of confidence that selection would yield instant returns:

"Toppin is one of three guys in this draft that, if I were an NBA GM, I would want to definitively be higher than the field on, and the reason for that is two-fold: On the one hand, Toppin is one of just a handful of players in this 2020 NBA Mock Draft that I believe can make a significant impact in the NBA as a rookie, and given that the top of this draft class is made up of players that are going to be drafted on their potential without having the upside of being a franchise-changing talent, I think there is value in drafting a guy with a rock-solid floor."

Toppin, of course, needs to be ready. His age shrinks his basketball calendar, so he has to hit the ground running at a full sprint.

But his game might support that. His offensive arsenal is already rich, and he's not hopeless on defense. He just made Dayton a national power, and while he probably won't have the same impact on his NBA team, he clearly brings a rich, loaded skill set inside the lines.

Pistons Stop Wiseman's Skid?

In the NBA drafts of yesteryear, James Wiseman would be the runaway choice at No. 1. He has a size-athleticism combo that can't be coached, and it helped him to the top spot of the 2019 recruiting rankings, per 247Sports.

But teams don't value the center position the way they once did, and the best modern bigs have a much more versatile, polished offensive game than Wiseman.

He still might have the best shot to be the first pick of any prospect not named Anthony Edwards, since those physical gifts are around for the long haul. But it might all depend on how the draft order shakes out. If teams without pressing needs at the 5 land early picks, then Wiseman could be in for a slide.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Wiseman lasting to the Detroit Pistons at the No. 5 pick. Even then, it has less to do with Wiseman's position than it does the blank-canvas state of Detroit's rebuild.

The young 7-footer has plenty to offer, but the demand isn't great for what he supplies.

Okoro Is Hawks' Best Fit?

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz recently tag-teamed a mock draft in which they identified both the most likely selections and the best fits.

Atlanta held the third overall selection, and Isaac Okoro was the choice for both designations.

If the Hawks feel they have already scratched their itch for stars—Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela—they could value finding high-level role players who can complement the others. That's essentially the thought process they followed to add De'Andre Hunter last summer, though they did make a high-ceiling gamble on Cam Reddish shortly thereafter.

As Schmitz explained, if the rest of this roster is ready, Okoro could function as its finishing piece:

"While Okoro isn't viewed among teams as a consensus top-five prospect, he's the type to maximize his long-term potential and thrive as a high-level starter with potential to develop into more than that. A nucleus of Young, Okoro, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Kevin Huerter could make the Hawks one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA."

Okoro could be a nightmare for opposing scorers, and he can fill several roles on offense. He's a consistent finisher around the basket, a capable ball-handler and a clever passer. His outside shot needs a lot of work, but if that ever comes around, his two-way impact would be substantial.