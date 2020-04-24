Lamar Jackson Says Ravens' 1st Round Draft Pick Patrick Queen Is 'Ray Lewis Jr.'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) takes part in an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson was ecstatic to see the Baltimore Ravens select LSU linebacker Patrick Queen No. 28 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. 

During an Instagram Live chat, Jackson called Queen "Ray Lewis Jr." when the Ravens pick was announced. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

