Patrick Queen NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) celebrates during the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Rangy, playmaking linebacker who pops off the tape with speed to run outside the hashes.

—Quick read-and-react when the ball is outside the tackles; runs downhill in a hurry.

—Versatile enough to play "Mike" or "Will" linebacker; should never have to leave the field in passing situations.

—Former high school running back, and it shows in his change of direction and closing speed.

—Upside is through the roof as he's still developing and learning the nuances of the position.

—Fluid, fast, smooth player in the open field.

—Fast enough (4.5-second 40) to lock up tight ends in coverage.

—Excels in man coverage and has the speed to close gaps in zone coverage.

WEAKNESSES

—One-year starter who is still developing his football instincts and timing.

—Missed tackles showed up against bigger backs (Alabama, Texas).

—Can overrun the play due to aggressive style; needs to be more patient/poised at times.

—Coverage ability is more about athleticism than vision/instincts right now.

    

OVERALL

Queen was one of the biggest risers in the 2020 draft process as the season wore on. He's a fast, fluid linebacker with positional versatility and a ton of upside to further improve as he matures and grows into playing linebacker every day. Queen is a touch undersized (6'0", 229 lbs) and will need to improve his coverage awareness, but he has the tools to immediately improve a defense with his all-around game.

   

GRADE: 91

PRO COMPARISON: Deion Jones/Jordan Hicks

