Lamar Jackson Says Michael Vick Still Has 'Madden' Edge Because of Fumbles

Despite being the reigning NFL MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't believe his video game avatar has passed Michael Vick's at this point.



Appearing on SportsCenter Thursday night, Scott Van Pelt asked Jackson if he had overtaken Vick in the Madden games: "No, I think Michael Vick still got the edge on me because, I mean, I be fumbling a lot in the game so we gotta change that."

Jackson's issues controlling the ball in the game stems from some issues he's had in the NFL. The 23-year-old has 20 fumbles in 31 career games, including 18 on 323 carries as a runner.

Vick wasn't exactly known for holding onto the football during his career. The four-time Pro Bowler had 98 fumbles in 143 games. He led the league in fumbles during the 2004 and 2010 seasons.

Despite those fumbling issues, Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most dominant sports video game avatars in history. He had a 90 overall rating, with speed, acceleration and throwing power all rated 95 or higher.

Jackson ended last season with a 92 overall rating in Madden 20, buoyed by speed, acceleration and agility ratings all at 95 or higher.