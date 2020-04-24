Broncos' Vic Fangio: Internet, TV Stopped Working Minutes Before 2020 NFL Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 8: Head Coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos on the sidelines in the second half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Broncos defeated the Texans 38-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio nearly had a major technical malfunction during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night. 

Per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Fangio explained the internet and television issues he had while on a Zoom call with Broncos general manager John Elway. 

"About five minutes before the draft started, everything went out in my house. Not the power, but all the internet, my TV wasn’t working. Everything froze up," Fangio said. "Russ Trainor, who's our IT guy here, was in a little bit of a panic. Luckily some Comcast guys came and they got it fixed in about five minutes, but everything froze."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Fangio: Internet, TV Stopped Working Minutes Before Draft

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Fangio: Internet, TV Stopped Working Minutes Before Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Dolphins and Cowboys make all the right moves

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report