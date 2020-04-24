Broncos' Vic Fangio: Internet, TV Stopped Working Minutes Before 2020 NFL Draft

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio nearly had a major technical malfunction during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Fangio explained the internet and television issues he had while on a Zoom call with Broncos general manager John Elway.

"About five minutes before the draft started, everything went out in my house. Not the power, but all the internet, my TV wasn’t working. Everything froze up," Fangio said. "Russ Trainor, who's our IT guy here, was in a little bit of a panic. Luckily some Comcast guys came and they got it fixed in about five minutes, but everything froze."

