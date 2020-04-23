Dak Prescott's Brother Jace Dies at Age 31

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday at the age of 31.

The team provided a statement confirming the death:

No cause of death is currently available.

Prescott played football at Northwestern State as an offensive lineman from 2008-10 after playing at Haughton High School in Louisiana.

"He was a great kid who dominated games," Prescott's high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told Roy Lang III of the Shreveport Times. "He was a pleasure to coach—as were all the Prescott boys."

Jace appeared in a Campbell's Soup commercial last year along with Dak and older brother Tad.

Their mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer in 2013.

Dak Prescott is going into his fifth season in the NFL and will remain with the Cowboys after receiving the team's exclusive franchise tag this offseason.