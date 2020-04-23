Las Vegas Raiders to Host 2022 NFL Draft After COVID-19 Forced Virtual Event

John Locher/Associated Press

Roger Goodell is giving Las Vegas another opportunity to host the NFL draft in 2022.

After the league's grand plans to bring the draft to The Strip this year were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, Goodell announced the league will return to Vegas in two years after hosting the 2021 draft in Cleveland next April.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said in a statement released by the Raiders. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

