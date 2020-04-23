Bill Belichick Photographed Alone in His 'War Room' on 2020 NFL Draft Broadcast

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 24, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick limited all distractions during the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was converted into a virtual event with team personnel ordered to stay at their individual homes:

The future Hall of Fame coach's makeshift war room is much blander than some of his peers:

However, Belichick's resume outdoes all of them with six Super Bowl titles since 2000. Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum took Belichick's side for that reason:

The Patriots own the 23rd overall pick in Thursday night's first round.

