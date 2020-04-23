Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened the 2020 draft by honoring those affected by the coronavirus.

After thanking the first responders during the pandemic, Goodell asked for a moment of silence for those we have lost to the disease:  

Thursday's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but it was changed to a virtual format out of concern about COVID-19. Goodell will be announcing the picks from his residence in Bronxville, New York.

While the commissioner hopes the draft can be a distraction for those who need it, he made sure to acknowledge those suffering at this time.

Related

    Live: Updating Tracker + Big Board

    Tap in for the latest picks and the best remaining players all night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: Updating Tracker + Big Board

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Draft Grades 🔤

    @MikeTanier grades every pick in the draft ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live Draft Grades 🔤

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout's predictions for every pick ahead of the 2020 NFL draft 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Won’t Trade 2nd Pick

    Washington will stay at No. 2 in the draft after receiving potential trade calls (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Won’t Trade 2nd Pick

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report