Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL Draft

Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL DraftApril 24, 2020
Uncredited/Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened the 2020 draft by honoring those affected by the coronavirus.
After thanking the first responders during the pandemic, Goodell asked for a moment of silence for those we have lost to the disease:
Thursday's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but it was changed to a virtual format out of concern about COVID-19. Goodell will be announcing the picks from his residence in Bronxville, New York.
While the commissioner hopes the draft can be a distraction for those who need it, he made sure to acknowledge those suffering at this time.
Live: Updating Tracker + Big Board
Tap in for the latest picks and the best remaining players all night