Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL Draft

Uncredited/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened the 2020 draft by honoring those affected by the coronavirus.

After thanking the first responders during the pandemic, Goodell asked for a moment of silence for those we have lost to the disease:

Thursday's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but it was changed to a virtual format out of concern about COVID-19. Goodell will be announcing the picks from his residence in Bronxville, New York.

While the commissioner hopes the draft can be a distraction for those who need it, he made sure to acknowledge those suffering at this time.