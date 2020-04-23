Raiders Rumors: Las Vegas 'Really Likes' CeeDee Lamb Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 23, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders might be in the market to add weapons for quarterback Derek Carr in the draft.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Raiders "really like" former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Lamb to go to the Raiders at No. 12 overall in his final mock draft Thursday:

"Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb can be a WR1 in the NFL as soon as he puts on his silver-and-black helmet. He's violent and powerful at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. Sure, he didn't see much defense in the Big 12, but his hands and scorer's mentality will make him an immediate starter at the X receiver position. The Raiders pick again at No. 19 overall and should be able to grab a cornerback who has starter potential." 

Miller also listed Lamb as the 12th-best player overall and third-best receiver on his final big board.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

