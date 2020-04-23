O.J. Howard Trade Rumors: Bucs' Asking Price 'Too High' Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are serious about trading O.J. Howard, they reportedly need to lighten their demands for the tight end.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Bucs' asking price for Howard is "too high," and they likely need to make a "sizable reduction" to find a trade partner.

When the Buccaneers acquired Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, attention turned to Howard and his role in the organization.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bucs and Washington Redskins had discussions about a deal involving Howard and Trent Williams in February, but those talks fell through.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported after the Gronkowski deal was finalized that there is a "distinct" possibility the Patriots acquire Howard, with other teams also in the mix.

Tampa Bay has Gronkowski, Howard and Cameron Brate on its tight end depth chart. Howard is coming off a down season with 459 yards and one touchdown in 14 games, but his value could be tied to age (25) and his being just three years removed from going No. 19 in the draft.

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t Rotoworld's Ian Hartitz), Howard ranked fourth among all tight ends from 2017 to 2018 in average yards per route run (2.06). The only players ahead of him were George Kittle (2.22), Travis Kelce (2.20) and Gronkowski (2.10).

Howard has one more guaranteed year on his rookie contract at a $3.5 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac.