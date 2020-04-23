Report: Tom Brady, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Meeting 'Totally Illegal' Amid Hiatus

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in some hot water regarding the quarterback's mix-up when he was supposedly going to visit offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

TMZ Sports reported Brady accidentally walked into the house belonging to David Kramer, who is Leftwich's next-door neighbor, on April 7.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face."

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'"

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a source who said Brady's meeting with Leftwich was "totally illegal" given the current rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic limiting coaching staffs from working with players.

"They should be fined," the source said. "Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them."

Florio pointed out the incident happened four days after Florida's stay-at-home order went into effect on April 3 amid the pandemic.

"Rumors and speculation have been rampant in league and media circles that Tampa is taking a 'no f--ks given' approach to compliance with the rules regarding both the pursuit of Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season, even if violations of stay-at-home orders will make it harder to have a 2020 season," Florio wrote.

The encounter with Leftwich's neighbor is not the only headline Brady made during the period of social distancing.

On Monday, ESPN's Jenna Laine passed along a Facebook Live discussion between Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in which Castor revealed a parks and recreation employee had to tell Brady a downtown park was closed when he was working out in the area:

Brady even joked about the multiple incidents since joining the Buccaneers:

There are still questions about whether the NFL season will go according to schedule given COVID-19 concerns, but Brady is apparently doing what he can to prepare as if there will be one.

The six-time Super Bowl winner will look to lead Tampa Bay to its first playoff win since the 2002 campaign if and when the season starts.