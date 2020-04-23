ESPN's Todd McShay Won't Cover 2020 NFL Draft Due to Recovery from COVID-19

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

ESPN's Todd McShay has become a staple of the network's draft coverage, but he will not be part of the 2020 broadcast because he is recovering from COVID-19.

McShay revealed as much in a message on Twitter:

"I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders," he wrote. "You are truly our nation's heroes."

McShay and Mel Kiper cover the NFL draft year-round for ESPN.

As colleague Adam Schefter noted in February, the pair made a 2020 NFL draft bet for charity with the loser required to donate $5,000 to the V Foundation. McShay believed Utah State's Jordan Love will be the third quarterback taken, while Kiper believes it will be Oregon's Justin Herbert.

This year's draft will be entirely virtual, as public events in Las Vegas were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All team facilities are also closed and will remain so until every team gets the clearance from federal and local officials that it is safe to open.

NBC Sports noted, "ESPN and NFL Network are joining forces for the draft broadcast, using combined resources to offer a singular presentation across both networks."