2020 NFL Draft: Teams, Coaches Show off Virtual War Rooms Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means team executives will be drafting from their own homes. 

"It looks like I can set off a spaceship at this thing," Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday about his draft setup.

Other key decision-makers, like Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, are approaching the event with a more old-school approach.

"As far as this draft is concerned, I kind of laugh because everyone is talking about this virtual draft and how high tech it is, if you could see my living room right now it's the ultimate in low tech," Mayock said Tuesday. "I have five huge whiteboards, I probably have 1,000 magnets with names on them, all over the place. I feel like I'm still sitting in the middle of a 1976 draft room, it's kind of like Back to the Future."

Here's a look at some videos and photos from teams' virtual war rooms:

The 2020 NFL draft takes place over the next three days. Round 1 will be completed Thursday followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. It will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

