NFL Draft 2020: Start Time, Live Stream and TV Coverage for First Round

Joe Burrow should add No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to the list of achievements he has earned in the last year.

The LSU quarterback surged up draft boards by winning the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow's next stop is expected to be the Cincinnati Bengals, who will kick off Thursday's first-round festivities.

After Burrow is chosen, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is projected by most experts to land with the Washington Redskins.

Once the two locks are out of the way, we could be in for an exciting few hours, as teams try to trade up to fill needs at quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly been the most active team on the trade front. They are looking to move up from No. 5 by using a league-high 14 selections in negotiations.

NFL Draft Information

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC/NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch ESPN/ESPN app/NFL Mobile app

The 2020 NFL draft will have unique qualities to it, as the NFL personnel will be selecting from home and the broadcast will be shared by ESPN and NFL Network.

The NFL is the second league to run its draft through video conferencing. The WNBA did so last Friday.

Burrow is expected to return to his home state of Ohio to join the Bengals, who will move on from Andy Dalton and let the LSU star combine with second-year head coach Zac Taylor.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Burrow as the No. 2 prospect in the draft class and the No. 1 overall pick in his final mock draft.

Young owns the honor of being Miller's top player and most mock drafts have Ron Rivera using his first selection as Redskins head coach on the Ohio State edge-rusher.

Defensive end is not Washington's top need, but it could follow a similar path as the San Francisco 49ers from a year ago.

By drafting a dominant defensive lineman, the Redskins can secure that part of the defense for years to come and build around Young and others.

The intrigue will begin with the Detroit Lions at No. 3, who are projected to take Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah in Miller's final mock.

The Lions have revamped their defense this offseason and need a replacement for Darius Slay, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Detroit may not pick at No. 3 if a trade with the Dolphins, or another team, occurs.

At the moment, the majority of trade buzz involves the Dolphins, but there is always the possibility of another franchise making a late offer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins were "gauging the price" to trade with the Lions, while Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post mentioned Detroit "would love to trade out."

If the Dolphins stay put, Miller has them landing Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 5, with Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.

After the top quarterbacks are off the board, the focus should to turn to teams with interior needs.

There is a chance a run on offensive tackles could be started by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8 and be followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns or New York Jets.

Wide receivers should start to come into the picture with the Jets at No. 11, as a handful of teams in the middle third of the first round need to upgrade at the position.

With four first-round locks in Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson, and an array of wide outs that could go from No. 21 to No. 32, wide receiver should be the most drafted position in the first round.

