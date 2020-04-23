Jordan Love Rumors: NFL Scout Believes QB's Bad Habits 'Are Not Correctable'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Where Utah State quarterback Jordan Love will end up is one of the biggest mysteries approaching the 2020 NFL draft, and at least one scout believes his bad habits on the field "are not correctable."

The scout told Bob McGinn of The Athletic as much, although another suggested a team can "rein in" some of those habits.

McGinn summarized the situation, noting "opinions vary wildly on Love."

Love's inconsistency from a statistical perspective underscores the various projections about how he will advance at the next level.

He looked like a top prospect in 2018 when he threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six picks while running for seven more touchdowns and leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record and New Mexico Bowl victory.

However, he didn't score with his legs in 2019 and threw 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as his team went 7-6 with a Frisco Bowl loss.

Still, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Washington, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are candidates to trade up for him and suggested the New England Patriots' No. 23 pick could be a turning point for Love's draft status.

"If Love becomes available to New England and it passes—No. 23 might be too rich, and it has needs elsewhere—the notion of teams with picks in the early second round jumping the line to get Love comes into play," Fowler wrote.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Saints to select Love with the No. 24 overall pick and ranked him as the fourth-best quarterback available in the draft behind LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.