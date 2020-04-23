Roger Goodell on Virtual 2020 NFL Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said "we need more experiences together" ahead of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night. 

Goodell explained during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America he hopes the draft can provide a short-term "distraction or diversion" during the coronavirus pandemic:

                 

