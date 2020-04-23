Roger Goodell on Virtual 2020 NFL Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'April 23, 2020
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said "we need more experiences together" ahead of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.
Goodell explained during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America he hopes the draft can provide a short-term "distraction or diversion" during the coronavirus pandemic:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮
@nfldraftscout's predictions for every pick ahead of the 2020 NFL draft 📲