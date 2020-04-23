Patriots Rumors: Ex-Jaguars WR Marqise Lee Signs 1-Year Contract Ahead of Draft

Patriots Rumors: Ex-Jaguars WR Marqise Lee Signs 1-Year Contract Ahead of DraftApril 23, 2020
Perry Knotts/Associated Press
The New England Patriots reportedly didn't want to wait until Thursday's NFL draft to bolster the wide receiver position.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the AFC East team signed Marqise Lee to a one-year deal. Lee spent the first five seasons of his career playing on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team waived him on Monday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Trades That Could Shake Up Draft Night
Aggressive moves that could cause major fireworks tonight