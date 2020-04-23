Patriots Rumors: Ex-Jaguars WR Marqise Lee Signs 1-Year Contract Ahead of Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) makes a moves off the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
Perry Knotts/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly didn't want to wait until Thursday's NFL draft to bolster the wide receiver position. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the AFC East team signed Marqise Lee to a one-year deal. Lee spent the first five seasons of his career playing on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team waived him on Monday.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

