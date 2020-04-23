Cowboys Rumors: DAL Won't Draft Cesar Ruiz, 'Believe In' Current Center Options

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't going to target Michigan center Cesar Ruiz during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported any scenario with the Cowboys selecting Ruiz, either at No. 17 or later in the round via a trade back, "won't happen tonight" because the team believes Joe Looney, Connor McGovern or Connor Williams can fill the offensive-line void created by Travis Frederick's retirement.

