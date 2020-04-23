Lions Rumors: Isaiah Simmons Linked Along with Okudah, Brown; DET Prefers Trade

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are reportedly interested in several players with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, as well as a potential trade down.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Lions are considering the likes of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but they would prefer to move back two or three spots due to the likelihood that they could still land one of the aforementioned players.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the Lions have spoke to multiple teams about trading down with those talks heating up in the past 24 hours.

The Lions may be in a coveted spot since their pick could be a target for those looking to move up and secure a quarterback. The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 both need a QB, so it is easy to envision one of those two teams striking a deal with the Lions to outflank the other.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow seems like a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins are probably a strong bet to stick at No. 2 to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

If the Lions stay at No. 3, they will have no shortage of highly touted defensive prospects to consider, including Simmons, Okudah and Brown.

Simmons is one of the most unique players in the draft since he lined up almost everywhere on defense for Clemson last season. He is something of a hybrid given his size and figures to see time at both linebacker and safety in the NFL.

Simmons recorded 104 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. He would be a versatile and valuable chess piece in head coach Matt Patricia's defense.

Okudah appears to be the top pure cornerback in the draft, with only Florida's C.J. Henderson coming close. Teams often shied away from throwing at him in college, but he recorded the first three interceptions of his career last season and also finished with nine passes defended.

The Lions traded No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and although they signed Desmond Trufant, they still have a clear need at the position.

Defensive tackle is another one of the Lions' many needs on defense, and Brown leads the way at that position in this year's class ahead of South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw.

Brown was a steady force at Auburn, recording 9.5 tackles for loss or more in three straight campaigns. Last season, he finished with 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The Lions need a disruptive tackle to play alongside Danny Shelton after parting ways with Damon "Snacks" Harrison, and Brown fits the bill.

Simmons, Okudah and Brown will almost definitely be available if the Lions stay at No. 3, and at least one or two of them should be on the board if they trade down a spot or two.

The Lions have so many needs to address on both sides of the ball that they should jump at the opportunity to acquire more picks if they believe they can still land one of their desired targets in the process.

Detroit will weigh its options leading up to the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.