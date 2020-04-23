Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars 'Unlikely' to Deal Star Before NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes the passer during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly "unlikely" to trade Yannick Ngakoue prior to the start of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there "hasn't been much traction" on a trade due in part to the complexity involved with securing proper compensation and finding a team willing to give Ngakoue a long-term contract.

The Jags placed the franchise tag on him, but he said he wants out of Jacksonville.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

