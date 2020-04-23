Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars 'Unlikely' to Deal Star Before NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly "unlikely" to trade Yannick Ngakoue prior to the start of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there "hasn't been much traction" on a trade due in part to the complexity involved with securing proper compensation and finding a team willing to give Ngakoue a long-term contract.

The Jags placed the franchise tag on him, but he said he wants out of Jacksonville.

