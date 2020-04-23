Justin Herbert to Chargers: Projecting No. 6 Pick's Contract with Los Angeles

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Now that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has officially been selected as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers, the No. 6 draft pick can expect a hefty payday.

While the 22-year-old's camp will likely iron out those details in the days to come, the new face of the Chargers is expected to receive $26.5 million over the next four years on his rookie deal, including a $16.8 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Here's an idea of where that would leave his annual salary-cap hit, according to OverTheCap.com:

2020: $4.83 million

2021: $6.04 million

2022: $7.24 million

2023: $8.45 million

Coming off a stellar college career, Herbert has certainly earned his contract. Staying all four seasons, he racked up 10,541 passing yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions for a career quarterback rating of 153.1.

Along the way, he picked up a Rose Bowl victory in 2019 and was named a first-team Academic All-American in 2017.

At 6'6", 236 pounds, Herbert can be compared to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

That bodes well for his bank account as Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension to stay in Philly before the 2019 season began with $107 million guaranteed.

A deal like that may be a few years away for Herbert, but his first few paychecks won't be bad, either.