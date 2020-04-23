Russell Westbrook Shows off Workout Routine During COVID-19 Quarantine

April 23, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 10, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook told NBC's Jimmy Fallon in a Monday interview that he's "always ready" when asked if he'll be good to go if and when the NBA season lifts its suspension in light of the COVID-19 pandemic:  

One day later, personal fitness trainer Ron "Boss" Everline provided more evidence of Westbrook's preparedness by showing the 2016-17 NBA MVP's intense workout routine on a beach volleyball court.

Westbrook will be good to go whenever the NBA returns, although it's unclear when that will be.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at last Friday's NBA Board of Governors meeting that the league is "not in a position to make any decisions, and it's unclear when we will be."

