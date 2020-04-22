Video: Joe Burrow Says He Could Score '12 to 15' Points in NBA Game

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is expected to be the top overall pick in the NFL draft when the Cincinnati Bengals are officially on the clock.

But the LSU star quarterback also told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that he believes he could find some degree of success in a different sport if he trained for it, and that's professional basketball:

Burrow was quick to point out that he would be a spot-up shooter and would need a distributor like Chris Paul or LeBron James dishing him the rock. He also noted that he probably wouldn't be able to guard anyone and said his NBA comp was Matthew Dellavedova (who, by the way, has averaged 5.6 points per game in his career).

Getting 12-15 points per game is no small feat. But hey, you have to admire the confidence.