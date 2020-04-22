Brandon Marshall Talks Jay Cutler Bailing Him out of Gambling Debt in Las Vegas

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 23, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears rolls out as Brandon Marshall #15 runs his route against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on October 22, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 13-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jay Cutler was used to Brandon Marshall asking for the football, but in their final season as teammates with the Denver Broncos, Marshall had to ask Cutler for an expensive favor.

"I've never told this story before," Marshall said during the debut episode of his I AM ATHLETE podcast Tuesday. "My third year in the league, I had to call Jay Cutler and ask for $60,000. I was out in Vegas, and I lost all my money."

The 36-year-old former All-Pro wide receiver continued:

"I'm at the Mirage. I lose $70,000. I call my people. I'm like, 'Yo, get me at the Wynn.' Now, I'm chasing. ... So, I go to the Wynn and lose another 70-something thousand dollars, bro. ... I'm literally in the Wynn hotel, and I call Jay. I'm like, 'Jay, I'm in some trouble. I need $60,000.' He's like, 'Aw, sheesh. B Marsh!' ... He's like, 'All right. This is what we're gonna do, though. You're gonna sign a paper. Some type of document. You owe me.' Soon as I landed, he had that $60,000 check. I paid the marker off. We went back into the season."

The Broncos took Cutler 11th overall before they grabbed Marshall in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. The 36-year-old former Pro Bowl quarterback recorded 9,024 yards, 54 touchdowns and 37 interceptions across three seasons in Denver before getting traded to Chicago in April 2009.

Marshall caught 327 passes for 4,019 yards and 25 touchdowns as a Bronco before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in April 2010.

The two reunited in Chicago from 2012 to 2014, where Marshall notched a career-high 1,508 receiving yards from Cutler in an All-Pro 2012 campaign.

