Ex-Bears TE Trey Burton Agrees to Colts Contract, Reunites with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Trey Burton on Wednesday, according to EnterSports Management:

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burton agreed to a one-year deal:

Burton, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears on Friday after signing a four-year, $32 million deal in 2018. He had a solid 2018 season, catching 54 passes for 569 yards and eight touchdowns, though he appeared in just eight games last year and only managed 14 receptions for 84 yards.

"As we took a full evaluation of our roster after free agency and factored everything in, that was the best decision for us," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. "He had a good first year for us, but unfortunately for him and for us, the injuries kind of added up."

So the Bears are all in on the 33-year-old Jimmy Graham, who signed with the team this offseason, though Pace believes the team has options.

"There are some guys in that tight ends room that are very intriguing and interesting for us," he said. "But, also, it's a good tight end draft."

As for the Colts, head coach Frank Reich worked with Burton in Philadelphia, where the tight end spent his first four seasons. Reich served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2016-17. It was Burton who famously threw the Philly Special touchdown pass to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII, one of the more memorable plays in postseason history.

In Indianapolis, Burton will give the team another solid option at tight end next to Jack Doyle. He's also a cheap and proven addition, making it a savvy signing for general manager Chris Ballard.