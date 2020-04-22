Brett Favre Reveals He Talked to Tom Brady About Leaving Patriots at Super Bowl

Brett Favre Reveals He Talked to Tom Brady About Leaving Patriots at Super BowlApril 22, 2020
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) on Wednesday that he advised then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Super Bowl LIV to seize the opportunity if he felt the urge to leave in free agency.
"I spoke to Tom briefly at the Super Bowl," Favre said. "They did the Top 100 and we had a chance to visit a little bit. I didn’t say, 'What are you gonna do?' I just said, 'Hey, if you’re thinking about going elsewhere,' I said, 'Go for it.' And he asked me, if I had it to do over again would I do it the same way. And I would."
Favre is well-versed in putting together a stellar lengthy tenure with a team before moving on.
He won three MVP awards and a Super Bowl in 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but his time there ended abruptly in 2008 when an ugly split with the Pack led to his being traded to the New York Jets.
Brady's 20-year stint with the Pats is over after he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per NBC Sports' Al Michaels on NBC Sports' Lunch Talk Live (h/t Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post), Brady was not happy by the end of his time in New England, telling the play-by-play man that he was "the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football" midway through last season when his team was still undefeated.
Brady also spoke with Howard Stern about the end of his Pats tenure, including a visit to owner Robert Kraft's house (h/t Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports).
"I called Mr. Kraft and I went over to his house. I went over and I just said, 'Look, I just want to say how much I love you and I appreciate what we've done together and I know that we're not going to continue together, but thank you. Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.'
Brady also said he told head coach Bill Belichick of his decision to leave by phone.
The six-time Super Bowl champion now heads to Tampa to start a new chapter. When asked how he feels the move would impact Brady's legend, Favre said the following:
"More than likely [Brady] will enhance his legacy, if anything. Look, it's his prerogative first of all, what he wants and can do. What he's done I don't think we'll see in the next two generations. It's almost impossible what he accomplished. He's just that good. Why fault a guy for wanting to try his hand somewhere else? He still feels like he can play. I certainly think he can play at the highest of levels."
Brady is set up for success in Tampa thanks to a stellar pass-catching crew that includes star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady from 2010 to 2018 and came out of retirement to reunite with his signal-caller.
Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️
The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief … and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀