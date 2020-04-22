Brett Favre Reveals He Talked to Tom Brady About Leaving Patriots at Super Bowl

Brady's 20-year stint with the Pats is over after he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NBC Sports' Al Michaels on NBC Sports' Lunch Talk Live (h/t Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post), Brady was not happy by the end of his time in New England, telling the play-by-play man that he was "the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football" midway through last season when his team was still undefeated.

Brady also spoke with Howard Stern about the end of his Pats tenure, including a visit to owner Robert Kraft's house (h/t Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports).

"I called Mr. Kraft and I went over to his house. I went over and I just said, 'Look, I just want to say how much I love you and I appreciate what we've done together and I know that we're not going to continue together, but thank you. Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.'

Brady also said he told head coach Bill Belichick of his decision to leave by phone.

The six-time Super Bowl champion now heads to Tampa to start a new chapter. When asked how he feels the move would impact Brady's legend, Favre said the following:

"More than likely [Brady] will enhance his legacy, if anything. Look, it's his prerogative first of all, what he wants and can do. What he's done I don't think we'll see in the next two generations. It's almost impossible what he accomplished. He's just that good. Why fault a guy for wanting to try his hand somewhere else? He still feels like he can play. I certainly think he can play at the highest of levels."

Brady is set up for success in Tampa thanks to a stellar pass-catching crew that includes star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady from 2010 to 2018 and came out of retirement to reunite with his signal-caller.