Asante Samuel: Bill Belichick Needed Tom Brady, Bucs QB Doesn't Need Patriots HC

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks with cornerback Asante Samuel (22) during the Patriots' 20-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in an NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Samuel had two interceptions in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
WINSLOW TOWNSON/Associated Press

One of the fun debates of the offseason, with Tom Brady departing the New England Patriots and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been whether the superstar quarterback or head coach Bill Belichick was more responsible for the team's success over the past two decades? 

Did Brady need Belichick or vice versa? Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel—who spent his first five seasons with New England—believes it's the latter: 

The truth, of course, probably lies somewhere in the middle. It's hard to imagine that a head coach of Belichick's pedigree couldn't have had similar success with players like Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. On the other hand, it's just as hard to imagine the Pats winning all of those titles without an elite player at the position. 

Plus, Brady is famously clutch in a way that few other players ever have been. On the other hand, Belichick is a master strategist in a way that few other coaches have ever matched.

Neither man wins six titles without the other. But hey, that doesn't make for a fun debate, does it?

