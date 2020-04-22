Rory McIlroy Says 'Ryder Cup Without Fans Is Not a Ryder Cup'

Rory McIlroy is not interested in seeing a Ryder Cup without fans.

The star golfer said on Instagram Live that he'd rather see the event—currently scheduled for Sept. 25-27—postponed until 2021 instead (h/t Reuters):

"I get the financial implications for everyone involved. There's a lot that goes into putting on the Ryder Cup that people don't appreciate, but having a Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup. It wouldn't be a great spectacle. There'd be no atmosphere. So if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the event or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year and play it in 2021.

"Obviously it would be better for the Europeans to play without fans because we wouldn't have to deal with some of the stuff you have to put up with, but at the same time it's not a Ryder Cup. If they do delay it until 2021, the next Ryder Cup is in Italy, and we know how badly Italy was affected by coronavirus, so it gives them an extra year to prepare for the event in 2023."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.