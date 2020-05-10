College Basketball Superstars Who Flopped in the NBA

1 of 10

Doug McDermott, Creighton

We're keeping McDermott off the list because his NBA career scoring average of 8.2 points per game isn't that horrid, and he's still playing. In fact, he was at a career-high 10.4 points per game when the pause button was pressed on the 2019-20 season. He'll probably never be an All-Star, but he could hang around for quite some time in a Kyle Korver-type role.

Scott May, Indiana

May was the linchpin of Indiana's undefeated campaign in 1975-76, averaging 23.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while earning AP Player of the Year honors. He was subsequently taken No. 2 overall in the NBA draft, only to have a career marginally better than Darko Milicic's. He averaged 10.4 points per game, but he was out of the league within seven years.

Kent Benson, Indiana

Another key member of that undefeated Indiana team, Benson stayed in Bloomington one year longer than May and went No. 1 overall in the 1977 draft. He was OK for a couple of years, topping out at 15.7 points per game in his fourth NBA season. However, he ended up averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds during a career in which getting his jaw broken by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the most noteworthy achievement.

Rick Mount, Purdue

Mount was the first high school player to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, and he went on to average better than 32 points per game in his three seasons at Purdue. But he never played in the NBA. Instead, he went to the ABA, averaged 11.8 points per game and retired after just five seasons due to a dislocated shoulder. We decided not to include him in part because he technically didn't flop in the NBA. It's hard to believe he flamed out so quickly, though.

Jay Williams, Duke

The No. 2 pick in the 2002 draft had a brutally brief run in the NBA, playing just one season before suffering what proved to be career-ending injuries in a motorcycle accident. He had a respectable rookie year, though, averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 assists, and he seemed to be on his way to a nice run in the pros. The draft pick ended up being a bust, but I have a hard time putting him in the same category as these other flops.

Lionel Simmons, La Salle

Christian Laettner, Duke

Simmons was the 1989-90 AP Player of the Year who put La Salle back on the map for the first time in decades. Laettner won the same award two years later and was the biggest (and most hated) contributor en route to the first and second national championships in Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.

Their stars weren't nearly as bright in the NBA, but they were adequate. Each guy averaged 12.8 points per game in his career, Laettner doing so for 13 years while Simmons only lasted seven before retiring at the age of 28 due to injuries. Most of the guys on this list didn't even average half that many points, and none of them played in as many games as Simmons (454), let alone Laettner (868).