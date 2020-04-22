Ex-UCLA Coach Jorge Salcedo Pleads Guilty to Taking Bribes in Admissions Scandal

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo Jorge Salcedo, former University of California at Los Angeles men's soccer coach, departs federal court in Boston, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Salcedo will plead guilty to taking bribes as part of the college admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The former UCLA coach is to admit to getting bribes in exchange for helping get one male and one female student into the school as fake soccer recruits. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former UCLA Bruins men's soccer coach and MLS player Jorge Salcedo agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Joey Garrison of USA Today reported the news, noting the coach agreed to the plea deal after he said he was innocent for more than a year. 

Salcedo, who was the men's soccer coach for the Pac-12 program from 2004 to 2019, made a deal with federal prosecutors. The racketeering charge comes for accepting $200,000 in bribes to help make sure two students were accepted at the school as fake soccer recruits.

"Prosecutors recommended Salcedo, 47, receive a sentence at the 'low end' of sentencing guidelines that range from 24 to 30 months in prison, one year of supervised release, forfeiture totaling $200,000, an unspecified amount of restitution and a fine," Garrison wrote.

According to prosecutors, Salcedo received $100,000 on two different occasions.

The first happened in 2016 when he worked with Rick Singer, described by Garrison as "the scheme's mastermind," and former USC women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin to designate a prospective student as a soccer recruit so she could be accepted.

Video Play Button

The second happened in 2018 when he worked with Singer and Khosroshahin to "recruit" someone who did not even play soccer competitively so he could be accepted.

Salcedo won three NCAA championships as a player for the Bruins from 1990 to 1993 and played professionally in the Mexican Soccer League and Major League Soccer. He played for the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire and Tampa Bay Mutiny during an MLS career that lasted from 1996 through 2000.

He resigned as the UCLA men's soccer coach in March 2019 following his indictment.

Related

    U.S. Soccer Development Academy Shut Down Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

    College Soccer logo
    College Soccer

    U.S. Soccer Development Academy Shut Down Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Cincinnati Discontinues Men's Soccer in 'Long-Term Interests' of Athletic Dept.

    College Soccer logo
    College Soccer

    Cincinnati Discontinues Men's Soccer in 'Long-Term Interests' of Athletic Dept.

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    UCLA Soccer Coach Salcedo Resigns After Being Named in NCAA Bribery Probe

    College Soccer logo
    College Soccer

    UCLA Soccer Coach Salcedo Resigns After Being Named in NCAA Bribery Probe

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    UK Punished by NCAA for Pickup Game with Foo Fighters

    College Soccer logo
    College Soccer

    UK Punished by NCAA for Pickup Game with Foo Fighters

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report