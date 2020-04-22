WWE SummerSlam 2020 Update, Elias Injury News and Mandy Rose Praises Otis

JP Yim/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

SummerSlam 2020 Still Scheduled as Planned

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to uncertain times for WWE and all professional wrestling companies, WWE and the TD Garden in Boston are still proceeding as if SummerSlam will happen as scheduled.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, TD Garden sent the following response to a fan who asked about the status of the event:

"As of today, we have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam, so it is still scheduled as planned. Any updates regarding the event will be posted to our website here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/wwe-summerslam-2020. We also suggest checking WWE's website and social channels for the most up-to-date information."

SummerSlam is scheduled to emanate from TD Garden on Aug. 23, but WWE has made some major alterations to its schedule in recent weeks.

Raw and SmackDown have been held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance and NXT has taken place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, without fans. WWE also had to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the Performance Center, and it was held without fans as well.

The May 10 Money in the Bank pay-per-view was originally supposed to happen in Baltimore, but that too has been changed with the Money in the Bank ladder matches occurring at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and no fans being permitted to attend.

While it is possible that things could be back to a relative sense of normalcy by August, it is far from guaranteed. Even if SummerSlam does happen and some fans can attend, WWE may have to limit the amount of fans who can be there depending on what the social distancing guidelines are.

SummerSlam in front of a live crowd would be a great way to welcome fans back to wrestling, but if that can't happen, WWE will almost certainly move forward with it even if it has to happen at the Performance Center.

WWE Announces Injuries Suffered by Elias

After Elias got attacked by King Corbin on last week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced some storyline injuries that Elias suffered on Wednesday.

WWE revealed on The Bump that Elias is dealing with a bruised larynx and broken fingers:



Elias beat Corbin at WrestleMania 36 and has embarrassed him on several occasions by singing disparaging songs about Corbin. In an effort to get revenge Corbin targeted certain parts of Elias' body to prevent him from being able to sing and play the guitar.

Running down Corbin has made Elias a fan favorite in recent months since Corbin is one of the most universally reviled Superstars in WWE.

Attacking Elias added to the heat Corbin already has and seemingly supports the notion that WWE has big plans for him as a top heel moving forward.

Corbin is scheduled to face Drew Gulak in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Friday's SmackDown, and if he wins that, Corbin will be a legitimate threat to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career.

Meanwhile, Elias can become an even more sympathetic figure as he attempts to work through the injuries caused by Corbin.

Mandy Talks Chemistry with Otis

Mandy Rose and Otis have been part of one of the most beloved WWE storylines in recent memory over the past few months, and Mandy believes her chemistry with Otis is a big reason why it has been so successful.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Mandy discussed what it has been like to work so closely with Otis:

"Otis and I go way back to NXT and we've been friends since NXT, so it's very nice to know the person pretty well. You feel comfortable and I think it comes off more natural on TV as well, which is cool. He's obviously just so funny. ... I'm always trying to keep a straight face—and when we're not working together as well!"

Otis and Mandy became love interests a few months back, but Otis' heart was broken when Dolph Ziggler swooped in to steal Mandy's affections. It was later revealed that Dolph and Sonya Deville had devised a plan to get Mandy to end up with Ziggler instead of Otis.

After the truth was revealed, Mandy helped Otis beat Ziggler and WrestleMania and they celebrated with a kiss to create a memorable, feel-good WrestleMania moment.

Otis and Mandy have remained an on-screen item since then, and their rivalry with Ziggler and Deville has continued, as Sonya attacked Mandy last week on SmackDown.

The storyline seems perfect for a mixed tag-team match at some point in the near future, and it will continue to be a main focus on SmackDown for as long as fans continue to react positively to it on social media.

