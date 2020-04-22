Mel Kiper: Jacob Eason 'Makes Sense' for Patriots After Tom Brady Left for Bucs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New England Patriots may not take a quarterback in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft, but it's reportedly likely they'll target one in Day 2 or Day 3.

ESPN's Mel Kiper highlighted the Patriots' history of taking quarterbacks—they've taken 10 since 2000—and noted that Washington's Jacob Eason could be a target in Round 3.

Eason has the type of big frame and arm strength that might tantalize Bill Belichick, but he's considered more of a developmental project than someone who can step right in and replace Tom Brady.

