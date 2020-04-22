LeBron James Told Kendrick Perkins He Would 'Reclaim' MVP Throne from Giannis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James apparently set a goal for himself coming into the 2019-20 season to win his first NBA MVP award in seven years. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Perkins recalled a text conversation he had with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate before the start of the regular season.

"I sent him a text and I said, 'Look man, I've got Giannis ahead of you,'" Perkins said of his preseason MVP pick. "And that's when he texted me back and said, 'Oh don't worry, I'm gonna reclaim my throne.' And I was like, 'OK, well then do it mothaf--ka.' He's like, 'I am, mothaf--ka.'"

     

