The 10 Best Fantasy Football Seasons in NFL History

0 of 11

Peter Brouillet/Getty Images

Fantasy football is a challenging game, but a historic season from a single player can carry a team to a championship.

Although NFL teams are scoring at the highest collective level in league history, most of the best individual fantasy seasons happened in the early 2000s. Three running backs each recorded two of the 10 highest-scoring years ever.

One important qualifier is that the data is based on fantasy leagues with a points-per-reception (PPR) format. While that makes running backs the most valuable players, a couple of quarterbacks still made the cut with a Hall of Fame wide receiver just on the outside.

The list includes all seasons since 1970, when the AFL and NFL officially merged into one league. All data is from Pro Football Reference.