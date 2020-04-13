Report: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four scores in 2019.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

