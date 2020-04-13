Report: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four scores in 2019.

