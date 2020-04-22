Report: Sean Payton Told Saints Team Won't Have Offseason Program Amid COVID-19

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly told players Wednesday the team won't hold an offseason program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Payton said the decision will stand for both the NFL's virtual OTAs and any changes in the schedule.

He doesn't expect team-wide gatherings of any kind until the summer at the earliest:

