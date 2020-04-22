Report: Sean Payton Told Saints Team Won't Have Offseason Program Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts on the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly told players Wednesday the team won't hold an offseason program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Payton said the decision will stand for both the NFL's virtual OTAs and any changes in the schedule.

He doesn't expect team-wide gatherings of any kind until the summer at the earliest:

                 

