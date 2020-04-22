Phil Jackson's Replacement Tim Floyd Advised Bulls Owner Not to Break Up Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

18 Jan 1999: Chicago Bulls (L) general manager Jerry Krause stands with Bulls coach Tim Floyd (R) at Michael Jordan's retirement press conference at the United Center in Chicago, Illinios. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As he was poised to replace Phil Jackson as the Chicago Bulls' head coach, Tim Floyd apparently wasn't fully aligned with Jerry Krause's plan to dismantle the team's veteran-laden roster.

The first two episodes of The Last Dance lay out how the Bulls front office and ownership made it clear the 1997-98 season would effectively be the last of Chicago's dynasty. In an interview with ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge (h/t Andrew Lopez of ESPN), Floyd explained how he thought the run should have ended more organically:

"Anyhow, I told Jerry Reinsdorf that day. I don't think Jerry [Krause] understands that these guys are basically the Beatles. This is the most popular franchise of all time. I said, 'If I'm you, I would not do this. Not even the following year. Let it die a natural death because there are certain teams and players that you just don't break up. I think these guys have earned the right to let it die its own death.'"

          

